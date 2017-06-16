Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Need to be Emotionally Empowered as a Woman? Check out Elizabeth Ayoola’s “The Naked Butterfly” #LiterallyWhatsHot

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It’s hard being vulnerable in a society that thrives on celebrating strength and hiding anything that by general consensus is termed “failure”. With most people being more judgmental than helpful, it’s easy to see why airing issues would get more Please-hide-your-dirty-linen comments than actual sympathy. A lot of people sink into the quagmire that is […]

The post Need to be Emotionally Empowered as a Woman? Check out Elizabeth Ayoola’s “The Naked Butterfly” #LiterallyWhatsHot appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.