Need to be Emotionally Empowered as a Woman? Check out Elizabeth Ayoola’s “The Naked Butterfly” #LiterallyWhatsHot

It’s hard being vulnerable in a society that thrives on celebrating strength and hiding anything that by general consensus is termed “failure”. With most people being more judgmental than helpful, it’s easy to see why airing issues would get more Please-hide-your-dirty-linen comments than actual sympathy. A lot of people sink into the quagmire that is […]

The post Need to be Emotionally Empowered as a Woman? Check out Elizabeth Ayoola’s “The Naked Butterfly” #LiterallyWhatsHot appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

