Neglected Ibadan Circular Road: Ajimobi To Flag Off Construction

By Adebayo Waheed, Ibadan

After 15 years of neglect, Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi will on Friday, flag off the construction of Ibadan Circular Road to enhance the socio-economic development of the ancient city.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka in statement said the project which was conceived by the administration of former Governor Lam Adesina, had suffered neglect and abandonment by successive administrations in the state.

“In the pursuit of his administration’s agenda to transform Oyo into a modern state of his dream, Governor Abiola Ajimobi identified the socio-economic benefits of the circular road project to the state and has diligently pursued its manifestation.

“In realization of this vision, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the road through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with ENL Consortium Limited.

“The circular road, when completed, is expected to ease intra and inter-city traffic congestion, especially for Ibadan which is fast becoming an industrialized city under the current administration.

“The circular road will serve as a bye pass for inter-city traffic on routes outside Ibadan, while it will open a new economic corridor for controlled development in line with the Ibadan Master Plan.’’

Layinka added that the road would further enhance the socio-economic life and ultimately engender better standard of living of the people.

He said it would also boost trade and commerce, enhance revenue generation as well as create employment opportunities for the teeming youth in the state.

The Adesina administration had in 2002 constituted an inter-ministerial committee for the purpose of construction of the road.

The committee had proposed a survey design towards ascertaining the cost of the project for eventual award to a contractor, which was not implemented until the end of that regime.

The contract for the survey of the road was awarded in 2005 by Adesina’s successor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, while the engineering design was awarded in 2005 and concluded in 2007.

Although the contract for the construction of the road, which was divided into two phases, was awarded to two contractors by the regime, the project was later cancelled by the Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala administration on assumption of office.

For reasons not made public, the Alao-Akala administration substituted the project with new ones which the contractors were compelled to execute, having already been mobilized for the circular road.

The post Neglected Ibadan Circular Road: Ajimobi To Flag Off Construction appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

