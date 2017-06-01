Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for probe into state capture – East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio
Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for probe into state capture
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has become the latest organisation to call for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. Tokyo Sexwale joins the call for President Jacob Zuma to step down Samkelo Maseko. Speaking during a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
