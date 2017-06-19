NEMA delivers 200 trailers of food items to Northeast

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA),says it has delivered 200 trailers of food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast since the beginning of June.

Mustapha Maihaja, NEMA Director General, said the food items were supplied under the Federal Government’s massive food relief special intervention programme inaugurated by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Maihaja, who made the disclosure in Kano on Monday after inspecting facilities at Bua Rice Mill and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, said the items supplied included Masavita, Masaflour, Soya beans and Sorghum.

He said that three companies – Dangote, Bua Rice and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills – were supplying the food items to IDPs in the region.

The DG stressed that the intervention was necessary to curtail possible hunger in the region.

Maihaja, who said he was in Kano to inspect facilities in the three milling companies and discuss future plans, added that the agency had so far delivered the food items to IDPs in Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa.

The DG explained that the federal government took the initiative to totally eliminate diversion of food items meant for the IDPs.

He added that the government had taken effective measures to ensure the success of the massive food relief intervention programme in the region.

“Every 10 trunks that are traveling to the region are attached with security agents from the point of take-off to delivery.

“In addition, we use trackers to know the movement of the vehicles.

“So, I am assuring you that food diversion this time has become history,” Maihaja said.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Mr Charl Maurals said the company had designed special bags for packaging its Masavita and flour for the IDPs.

