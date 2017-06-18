NEMA Redeploys Directors, Head Operation Offices

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has approved the redeployment of head of Abuja Operation Office, Mr. Ishaya Isah Chonoko to North West Zonal Office, Kaduna as a new Zonal Coordinator.

Also, Mr. Abbani Imam Garki from the NEMA headquarters has been appointed as the new head for Gombe Operation Office, while Mr. Bashir Idris Garga also from headquarters is to head Yola Operation Office.

The Ag. Director of Administration and supplies, Mr. Vincent Owan moves to head the Department of Planning, Research and Forecasting while the Director Planning Research and Forecasting was moved to Department of Administration and Supplies.

NEMA spokesperson, Sani Datti, who confirmed the redeployment, said it is with immediate effect and all the affected heads are to return back to the headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja said the staff redeployment was aimed at repositioning the agency for better service delivery.

He added that this is the first leg of the exercise and assured that the redeployment is done in the best interest of the agency.

The post NEMA Redeploys Directors, Head Operation Offices appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

