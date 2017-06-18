Pages Navigation Menu

NEMA redeploys top officials

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has approved the redeployment of the Ag. Director of Administration and supplies, Mr. Vincent Owan to head the Department of Planning, Research and Forecasting. The shake up sees the Director Planning Research and Forecasting moved to Department of Administration and Supplies. The redeployment is with immediate effect and all the […]

