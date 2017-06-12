NERC Directive Affects Only MD Customers, Kaduna Electric Clarifies

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Kaduna

The Management of Kaduna Electric has reaffirmed its commitment to fair and transparent business relationship with its customers, vowing to ensure the integrity of bills submitted to customers at all time.

The Company made the statement in the wake of the confusion created by the recent order of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC directing all Maximum Demand (MD) customers not to honour estimated bills submitted to them by any distribution company.

The Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric Abdulazeez Abdullahi disclosed that the directive affects Maximum Demand customers only, who are largely industrial and other high premium electricity users, which the Commission had earlier directed that they should be metered.

The statement further revealed that Kaduna Electric had metered all its Maximum Demand customers even before the expiration of the NERC deadline, stating that “the Company is also making concerted effort to ensure that all non-Maximum Demand customers are metered”.

“Late last year, the Company rolled out a five year metering plan that will see to the deployment of five hundred thousand smart meters in its franchise area, an average of one hundred thousand meters per year.

“The integrity of bills submitted to all our MD customers are not in any doubt and we always try to be fair and transparent when billing the unmetered non-MD customers”, he assured.

The post NERC Directive Affects Only MD Customers, Kaduna Electric Clarifies appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

