NERC directs electricity consumers without prepaid meters to stop paying estimated bills – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
NERC directs electricity consumers without prepaid meters to stop paying estimated bills
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed that electricity consumers in Nigeria that were not provided with prepaid meters as at March 1 should stop paying electricity bills presented by Distribution …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!