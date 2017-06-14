Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NERC laments estimated billing, may sack boards of 11 Discos

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has initiated a process that may lead to the sack of the management boards of the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) over poor performance. Commissioner for Engineering Performance and Monitoring, Prof. Frank Okafor, made the disclosure at the 16th edition of the monthly power sector operators’ meeting […]

NERC laments estimated billing, may sack boards of 11 Discos

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.