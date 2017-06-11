NERC reminds consumers not to pay Electric bills, if they don’t get prepaid meters

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sent a reminder to electricity consumers not provided with prepaid meters by March 1 to stop paying electric bills presented by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the basis of estimated billing methodology. The commission also ordered the DISCOs not to disconnect any such customer that refuses to pay the bills and …

