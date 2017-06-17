Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“NERC’s Mini-Grid Regulations Will Boost Renewables Innovation” 

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Chinelo Chikelu 

Stakeholders in the renewable energy sector, Nigeria has applauded the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC’s), new mini-grid regulations, noting the law will boost renewables innovation, and provide electricity to the underserved and unserved Nigerian population.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Country Manager, Power For All, Ify Malo, a renewable energy advocacy organization, headquartered in the USA, said the regulation will investments in renewable energy via the use of mini-grids, while providing electricity to the underserved and unserved communities in the country.

Malo particularly emphasized the cost-reflective tariffs and the defined procedures for obtaining permits for solar mini-grids, which she described as most encouraging for renewables developers, as well as the regulations’ clear definition of the rights of mini-grid connected communities targeted at their protection.

CEO, Nigerian mini-grid developer GVE, Ifeanyi Orajaka, says the new regulation is a necessary disruption, to ensure that every Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, will have access to electricity, and attract the much-needed private investment that will solve Nigeria’s electricity crisis.

“The adoption of off-grid renewable energy in Nigeria will increase the development of rugged, reliable, cost-effective, and localized renewable systems,” said mini-grid developer and CEO of Arnergy, Femi Adeyemo. Such systems, Adeyemo averred, are easily deployed in the electrification of rural communities, health and education facilities, leading to the general development of the nation.

The post “NERC’s Mini-Grid Regulations Will Boost Renewables Innovation”  appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.