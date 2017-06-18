Nestle Milo Basketball: Govt. Secondary School, Gboko beat Wesley Girls Secondary School

Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue, on Sunday out-dunked the defending champions, Wesley Girls Secondary School 32-27 at the ongoing national finals of the Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball in Lagos.

In the keenly contested game that brought the best out of both teams in the girsl’ category of the championships, the day was carried by the girls from Benue who made use of their scoring chances.

For a chance in the semi-finals, the Benue girls will engage Government Secondary School, FCT, while Lagos has already booked theirs having won their first game against the FCT team.

In the boys’ category, Niger State Secondary School, Minna, was too powerful against Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi, Akoko, with a 57-25 victory.

Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, beat St. Augustine’s Seminary School, Ezzamgbo, Ebonyi, 36-33 in a keenly contested match.

Jimoh Eneye, the Head coach of the Abuja team told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that his team had worked hard to defeat the Ebonyi team.

“I am very happy for the victory; it was well contested for going by the Ebonyi team’s pedigree in the competition.

“We were last year’s second runners-up, this year we are definitely going for the championship trophy and confident about achieving it,’’ Eneye said.

The final round comes up on Monday, June 19 as Benue play FCT Abuja, Yejide Girls Grammar School, Oyo play Government Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa in the girls category.

Greenland’s Academy, Abeokuta, Ogun play St. Augustine’s Seminary School, Ebonyi in the Boys category.

The competition is taking place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.