Netcare Paramedic Blames Knysna Fires On Gays

If you kept an eye on the news over the weekend you might be a little confused as to what caused the raging fires up in Knysna.

First up we have a Netcare911 paramedic who goes by the name Bossie Boshoff on Facebook, who decided to share his views with the world.

Guess what Bossie? The world thinks you’re an absolute moron.

First up here’s what he said via News24:

Ryno, you’re also a moron. A translation of sorts:

[He] posted on his Facebook account asking if anyone remembered when Knysna was dressed in pink last year, where “12 homosexual weddings on one day,” took place in one day at the annual Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival. “It was just after the elections of the Dutch Reformed Church where they approved homosexual marriage… It was all over the newspapers… God was taunted with it… They should not cry about the fires now… God won’t allow himself to be made a fool of … !!!,” said Boshoff.

Netcare released a statement saying that Boshoff, an intermediate life support (ILS) paramedic, has since been suspended.

So we have Bossie leading the charge for moron of the weekend, but giving him a pretty good race is Black First Land First (BFLF) leader Andile Mngxitama.

Obviously not deterred by the #GuptaLeaks emails confirming that he is a paid puppet for the Guptas, something we all knew anyway, he offered his own take on what caused the fires.

Strap yourself in – another News24 article below:

“It may strike many as an outlandish claim that the Cape Storms are a direct product of global capitalism and its local representatives we know as white monopoly capital,” he wrote… “Truth is for the last 500 years or so, capitalists have not just destroyed people through the long holocaust of the cross Atlantic slavery where they came and captured people as if we were animals to enslave. “At the same time for profits, the same evil forces assaulted nature. What we see today is the ecological costs of capitalism and racism.”

…”There are no more natural disasters. We only have white made disasters. The occurrence of any ‘natural’ phenomenon today from droughts to earthquakes are the direct creation of white hands.” All such “natural” occurrences were anti-black and racist constructs, he said. “The Cape Storms are the creation of global and local capitalist forces. It’s racist to the core. The body bags will show a disproportionate racialised impact. “The Cape Storms are going to kill black people. Why? Because colonialism and apartheid have placed blacks in harm’s way in order to provide protection to whites.”

Grade A singing for your supper right there.

So was it those 12 gay marriages, or was it white monopoly capital? Don’t bother sending your answers on a postcard.

If you want to help in the relief efforts taking place up in Knysna and surrounding areas you can find details HERE.

[sources:news24&news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

