New Catch? Lilian Esoro And Bolanle Ninalowo Get Cozy In New Picture

Nollywood Actress, Lilian Esoro has made a new friend in Sexy Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo. Well, we might assume they are together as she wrote “Osheyyyyyyy it’s time for some Jay and Bey time. Are you ready for this. They won’t see us coming.” Jay and Bey kwa? Aunty Lilian, Tell us something we don’t know.

The post New Catch? Lilian Esoro And Bolanle Ninalowo Get Cozy In New Picture appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

