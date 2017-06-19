New Dad Jay Z announces June Release Date for Upcoming “4:44” Album

Rapper and recent father of twins Jay Z has announced his next album 4:44 to be released on the 30th of June, 2017. The news comes a day after reports arrive that he and his wife Beyoncé have welcomed the birth of their twins. A 30-second clip of a short film starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover surfaced earlier […]

