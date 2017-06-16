New EP: Jinmi Abdul – JOLAG
Jinmi Abduls finally brings us his first project, an EP titled “JOLAG” ( Jinmi of Lagos ). The 7 track Project features brilliant producers like Remy Baggins, BeatByODH , Stephbeats and 2 productions from Jinmi Abduls himself. It features collaborations from Foresythe, Remy Baggins and DMW Superstar Mayorkun. Get “JOLAG” here Listen below:
