New gist: ‘My female organ manifests at night’ -man who impersonates female prostitutes in Benue state

Ushahemba Yaapera popularly known as Jennifer Kpaakpa, the man who impersonates female prostitutes who was arrested when Police raided a brothel along the railway bye pass at High level area of Makurdi, Benue Sate, has made a shocking confession. The 19-year-old who pretends to be a female prostitute claimed to have slept with over 1000 men in the […]

