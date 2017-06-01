Pages Navigation Menu

New match ball for 2017/18 EPL season unveiled

American sportswear company, Nike has released images of the new match ball that will be used in the Premier League next season. The match ball, tagged ‘Nike Ordem V’ is the 17th Premier League ball to be produced by the American sportswear giants since they took over from Mitre as the competition’s match ball provider in 2001, according to the Telegraph. While introducing the new match ball, Premier League’s official website said:

