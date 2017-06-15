New militant group threatens Niger Delta oil war

– They may not be Deltans – Okowa STRIKING self-assurance, a penchant for hyperbole and a working knowledge of Latin – these are the hallmarks of the latest group of militants to emerge in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta. The New Delta Avengers are named in a nod to the Niger Delta Avengers who last year […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

