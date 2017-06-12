Pages Navigation Menu

New minimum wage: FG’s negotiations with Labour to commence this month – Ngige

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said that negotiations that will lead to increased minimum wage will commence this month when the 29-member tripartite committee on a new minimum wage begins operation.  The Minister disclosed this while speaking with reporters at the ongoing 106th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

