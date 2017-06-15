New Music: Adey – Cigarette

One of the hottest producer in the country right now, Adey dishes out this new tune titled “Cigarette”. “Cigarette” serves as the third single off his forthcoming “Dirty Diego” EP. Listen to “Cigarette” below:

