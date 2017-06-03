Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Becca – You & I

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Ghanaian pop sensation Becca is at it again and doesn’t seem to be slowing down on her multi genre spree, dropping back to back hits. The sonorous beauty is back with a new single titled “You & I”, an R&B pop song that takes us back into the 90’s golden era of the genre. Listen […]

