Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Music: Johnny Moore – This Night (Prod. Young John)

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Like gentle ocean breeze, “JOHNNY MOORE” is a captivating & promising music act who will surely envelope your soul in delightful serenity. He’s here with his First Single Of 2017 Titled “THIS NIGHT “with amazing production credits attributed to audio scientist “YOUNG JOHN” This irresistible songs from JOHNNY MOORE will indeed garnish your musical library. […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.