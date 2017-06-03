New Music: Lord Of Ajasa – Omo Pishaun

Indigenous rapper Lord of Ajasa comes through with a follow up single to his last single “Lori Ila” and this one is titled “Omo Pishaun”. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Lord Of Ajasa – Omo Pishaun appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

