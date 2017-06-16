New Music: Maheeda – Sweet + Yakata
Nigerian singer Maheeda is back with two brand new singles; “Sweet” & “Yakata” under the auspices of Clapstiick Entertainment. Both tracks were produced by TeeBeeO. Listen and Download below: “Sweet” Download “Yakata” Download
