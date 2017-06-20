New Music: MC Galaxy – Dio (Refix)

Off his recently released “MMM” Album, MCG Empire Boss – MC Galaxy comes through with the refix to “Dio” (which means come), the 3rd track of the critically acclaimed sophomore body of work. The trash was produced Krizbeatz. Fiokee helped with the guitar strings to give it a smooth highlife feel while Selebobo handled the mastering. […]

The post New Music: MC Galaxy – Dio (Refix) appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

