New Music: Seyi Shay feat. Sarkodie – Weekend Vibes (Remix)
Seyi Shay finally drops the long awaited remix of her recently released banger titled “Weekend Vibes“. She recruits Ghanaian rap heavy weight, Sarkodie to bless the jam with some bars. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: Seyi Shay feat. Sarkodie – Weekend Vibes (Remix) appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
