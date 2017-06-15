New Music + Video: DJ Xclusive feat. Flavour & Mr Eazi – As E Dey Hot

Superstar DJ Xclusive continues his penchant for bringing together some of the music industry’s heaviest hitmakers with his new single “As E Dey Hot”. The track which features Flavour & Mr Eazi was assembled by talented producer, Masterkraft. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:

The post New Music + Video: DJ Xclusive feat. Flavour & Mr Eazi – As E Dey Hot appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

