New Music Video: Skiibii – London Ft. Reekado Banks
Skiibii releases visuals to trending new effort “London” featuring Supreme Mavin Dynasty biggie man “Reekado Banks”. The video was shot by Director EAD in Lagos. Enjoy!
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!