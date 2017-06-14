Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Yung6ix – Real Quick (Freestyle)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Yung6ix stuns with a new freestyle reportedly recorded in one take titled “Real Quick“. This track follows the success of his Korede Bello assisted “Loving You” and “No Favors” with Dice Alies & Mr. Jollof. This fiery freestyle is released in anticipation of  Yung6ix’s new LP titled “High Star“. Listen and Download below: Download

