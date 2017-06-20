New Position Available At 2oceansvibe – Sales Executive / Account Manager

With average staff turnover sitting at more than five years, new positions hardly ever come up at 2oceansvibe.

But we’re constantly growing, and as a result we need to make key hires from time to time. We’re very picky about who joins the team, so hopefully you have the right stuff!

Job Description: Sales Executive / Account Manager.

Sales: Source new clients, manage existing clients and communicate with potential PR firms.

Account Management:

Roll-out of all campaigns

Maintain relationships with existing clients

Editorial content: Source from client / online.

Creative: communicate specs, then receive from client and implement on 2oceansvibe desktop, mobile and social media.

Day-to-day: Monitor campaigns and adjust to ensure constant high performance. Contribute with team towards strategic ideas and campaigns for clients. Proofread occasional stories. Check creatives on the site constantly.

Monthly: Complete reports.

Salary: Industry / experience related. Good basic + comm.

Perks:

Company scooter (Vespa 300 Super)

Free breakfast on Tuesdays

Free lunch on Wednesdays

Monthly allotment of wine from Boekenhoutskloof

Discounts at all 2oceansvibe partner brands (eg. 40% off at Puma and staff prices at Digicape)

Monthly allowance spend at HQ restaurant

Offices at the brand new uber-trendy Cartel House (113 Loop Street)

Leave office at 4pm every day and 3pm drinks on Friday

WHAT NEXT? Send your CV and photo to chelsea@2oceansvibe.com, with subject line ‘I have the right stuff’, and we will be in touch.

Good luck, friend.

