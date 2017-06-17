Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Stunning Photos Of BBA Karen Igho

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former BBA winner, Karen Igho took to Instagram to share new adorable photos of herself. Karen shot into the limelight after she won the Big Brother Africa reality show back in 2011. See photos Below:

The post New Stunning Photos Of BBA Karen Igho appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.