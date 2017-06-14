New Trend? Check out Di’Ja’s Ankara Wrapped Braids made by an Ivorian Artist

Nigerian singer Di’Ja is setting up a new trend we have to pay close attention to. The mum took to her Instagram page to show off her new ‘KY braids‘ wrapped in Ankara done by an Ivorian artist and KY braids creator Laetitiaky. Di’Ja captioned her post: I AM AFRICAN! I introduce to you “KY […]

The post New Trend? Check out Di’Ja’s Ankara Wrapped Braids made by an Ivorian Artist appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

