New vetting measure seeks social media names and email addresses from visa applicants
Washington Times
New vetting measure seeks social media names and email addresses from visa applicants
Washington Times
The State Department has implemented a new vetting process requiring certain visa applicants to give the government a list of their email addresses and social media handles, much to the chagrin of immigration attorneys and free-speech advocates.
