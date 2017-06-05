New Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait

King Makers Entertainment recording artist Black IQ is here with the visuals to his track titled “Can’t Wait“. “Can’t Wait” was produced by Benjamz while the video was directed by Clarence Peters for Capital Dreams Pictures. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

