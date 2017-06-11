New Video: D’Banj feat. Harrysong & Wande Coal – It’s Not A Lie

Just hours after dropping the audio, DB Records main man D’Banj has dropped the visuals to his Harrysong & Wande Coal assisted track “It’s Not A Lie“. The song is the first track of his soon-to-come “King Don Come” album. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: D’Banj feat. Harrysong & Wande Coal – It’s Not A Lie appeared first on BellaNaija.

