New Video: Nasty C – UOK
South African Hiphop powerhouse – Nasty C, hinted about the heartfelt visuals to the song he dedicated to his Mother a few days agoand here it is. “UOK” is off his “Bad Hair Extensions” album, Directed By Emilie Badenhorst. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Nasty C – UOK appeared first on BellaNaija.
Comments
