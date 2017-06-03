New Video: Oladips – Chache

LRR rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji popularly known as Oladips finally drops the video of his latest single titled “Chache”. The rapper switches up his flow on “Chache”, as he shares the story about his journey so far and counts his blessings. The video was shot by Unlimited LA in Lagos. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Oladips – Chache appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

