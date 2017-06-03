Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Oladips – Chache

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

LRR rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji popularly known as Oladips finally drops the video of his latest single titled “Chache”. The rapper switches up his flow on “Chache”, as he shares the story about his journey so far and counts his blessings. The video was shot by Unlimited LA in Lagos. Hit Play below!

