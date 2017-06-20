Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Qritiqal – Won’t Tell

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Chocolate City Music Kenya signed artiste Qritiqal releases the visuals for his latest single  “Won’t Tell“. “Won’t Tell” is the second release after “Malkia” and was produced by Motif On The Beat and visuals shot in beautiful city of Nairobi,  Kenya by Kevin Bosco Junior. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

