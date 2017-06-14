New Video: Sexy Steel – Baby Boo

From the stables of Northside inc and Ishe Kana Nii inc finally comes Sexy Steel‘s New Music Video “Baby Boo”. The video which was shot in California, USA, was directed by Patrick Elis. The audio was produced by PBanks, and mixed and mastered by Brain On D Mix. Hit Play below!

