Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Soti – Ekelebe

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Soti premieres the music video for her Skelly Beats produced dance anthem “Ekelebe“. The Effyzzie Music belle teams up with the raved Paul Gambit to create a fun-packed visual that makes a titanic  introduction for the honeyed-voice singer. Side Note: “Ekelebe” is a Southern Nigerian slang which means “call police”. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Soti – Ekelebe appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.