Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Video: Zafi B feat. Maleek Berry – See My Baby

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Pint-sized teenage songstress Zafi B returns with a brand new video for her summer anthem ‘See My Baby’ which features prolific producer and singer-songwriter Maleek Berry. Filmed in the heart of an abandoned London record store with 80’s aesthetics, ‘See My Baby’, which is directed by Kunia Lester, sees Zafi B embracing her new lane and […]

The post New Video: Zafi B feat. Maleek Berry – See My Baby appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.