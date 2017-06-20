New York’s Financial Regulator Is Now Inspecting Bitcoin Startups
The NYDFS is now carrying out legislated examinations of digital currency startups licensed in the state, according to an annual report.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!