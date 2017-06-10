New Zealand’s BitPrime Sees Rapid Growth in Less Than 3 months

Bitcoin had for a long time remained uncontended as a popular cryptocurrency. Not anymore, thanks to the sudden rise of altcoins due to increased adoption of blockchain technology and Bitcoin’s scalability issues. As the adoption of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and altcoins alike continue to grow across the world, one cryptocurrency exchange platform, BitPrime has achieved unprecedented … Continue reading New Zealand’s BitPrime Sees Rapid Growth in Less Than 3 months

The post New Zealand’s BitPrime Sees Rapid Growth in Less Than 3 months appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

