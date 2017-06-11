Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Newborn baby dumped in a bush in Apapa, Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

As shared by Facebook user, Emmanuel Buhari, some hours ago, an unidentified lady dumped her newborn baby in a bush in Lagos. ‘That’s how devil’s second daughter gave birth to this cute baby and dumped him/her near my backyard. Body has started changing colour, means the baby is dead. Location : Amukoko, Apapa Lagos. Photo […]

The post Newborn baby dumped in a bush in Apapa, Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.