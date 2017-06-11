Newborn baby dumped in a bush in Apapa, Lagos (Photos)

As shared by Facebook user, Emmanuel Buhari, some hours ago, an unidentified lady dumped her newborn baby in a bush in Lagos. ‘That’s how devil’s second daughter gave birth to this cute baby and dumped him/her near my backyard. Body has started changing colour, means the baby is dead. Location : Amukoko, Apapa Lagos. Photo […]

The post Newborn baby dumped in a bush in Apapa, Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

