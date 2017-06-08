Newcastle beats Sunderland to be first to declare in 60 minutes as Labour holds seat – Telegraph.co.uk
Newcastle beats Sunderland to be first to declare in 60 minutes as Labour holds seat
Newcastle has become the first general election constituency to declare, with Labour's candidate Chi Onwurah holding the seat. It beat Houghton and Sunderland South, which has been the fastest to declare for the past six elections. Chi Onwurah is …
