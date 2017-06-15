Newman, Pyagbara Goals Sink Wikki In Uyo

Akwa United ran a clean sheet on Wednesday evening, hitting visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi two unreplied goals to get back on winning ways in a rescheduled NPFL fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

The Uyo boys scored one on each half with Musa Newman opening account in the 23rd minute while substitute Christian Pyagbara kept it into added time to seal victory, outwitting as many defenders in a burst of brilliance and shooting in at close range for what possibly can come off as a wonder goal winner.

The visitors had started with great optimism, taking the battle to the homers and doing all the probing but returning blank on all chances.

Akwa however turned over the flow and took dominance after the first quarter hour to produce the dampener against the Bauchi boys.

Akwa Chief Coach, Aliyu Zubairu, says the result is a welcome relief for his side as he believes the victory will boost the confidence of the players as the league heads towards home stretch.

He however attributed the slow start of his team to match rustiness after the team’s, two games were stood down ahead of the Super Eagles match.

Wikki has been ineffective on the road so far and coach, Bala Nikyu, could only accept the result in Akwa as destined.

“We lost this match. We came with the hope of at least getting a draw but it did not happen. I guess it was destined to be so. We will do the usual thing, go home and prepare for other games, ” he told npfl-ng.com.

Captain of the side, Harrison Madu, however assures that they will do put more effort to change the narrative as they head to Nnewi against FC IfeanyiUbah in their next away feature.

