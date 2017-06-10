Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NEWMAP Battles climate change with energy-cooking stoves in Cross River

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emma Una

TO  combat climate change, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP has distributed  1,700 energy saving  cooking stoves and lead electric bulbs to members of communities devastated  by gully erosions in Cross River State.

One thousand seven hundred members of the  five communities of Nyahasang, Atakpa, Ikot Ekpo, Edim Otop and Ikot Nkebre  were handed the single and double cooker stoves  while  Federal Government Girls’ College, Edgerly Girls’ Secondary School, Hope Waddel College  were given giant size   stoves  to encourage the schools  to replace  fossil fuel stoves and fire wood which hitherto they  used in cooking  food.

Dr  Fidelis Anukwa, the NEWMAP Coordinator  in the state  who distributed the stoves to beneficiaries on Wednesday in Calabar said the energy stoves cook faster and do not emit  carbon substances into the environment or cause damage to the health of the people un like  fire wood and fossil stove which the people  used  in cooking.

“Cooking with fire wood is as dangerous as one who smokes cigarette because the carbon  you inhale while cooking for three  hours   is equal to smoking two packets of cigarette. That is why the  rate of cancer in our society is on the increase.” He said the  trees cut down to serve as fire wood deplete the forest and in the process cause erosion which leads to  flooding that sweeps away buildings and roads  and that is the  reason  the government introduced the energy stove which is powered by a gel produced from weed  harvested from the sea.

