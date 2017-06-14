Next Anambra governor must be person to integrate state into Nigeria’s political grid

The Coalition of Political Parties (COPP) has constituted a committee to interact with some gubernatorial aspirants in the Nov. 18 Anambra governorship elections and pick a consensus candidate. It said, one of the requirements for the next governor of the state is that the person must be able to integrate Anambra into the political grid of Nigeria.

In a communique signed by the Chief Promoter of the coalition, Chief Perry Opara after a meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the group directed the committee to get a candidate capable of winning the election.

The committee, according to the communique, should interact with all known aspirants in the coming election, irrespective of their party affiliation.

It directed the committee not to limit its search to one political party, as the desire of Anambra people was to have a less controversial, experienced and a capable candidate.

According to it, the aspirant should have the reach and acceptance of the youth, women and the elderly.

The group added that the candidate should be a person that could harness the potential of Anambra people and make it the business hub and destination point of South-East states.

“The person should be an aspirant that can integrate Anambra State into the national political grid of Nigeria as well as have all it takes to win the next gubernatorial election in the state.’’

The communique stated, however, that COPP was willing to work with the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party with candidate for the election.

It called on the committee not to stay in Abuja and choose a candidate, but to visit Anambra to have first-hand assessment of the aspirants.

It mandated the committee to make its recommendation in two weeks for consideration and announcement of the consensus candidate.

No fewer than 20 aspirants in the registered political parties had indicated interest in becoming the next governor of Anambra.

The group said that it is candidate emerged governor in Anambra, it would adopt same strategy in similar elections in other states.

The post Next Anambra governor must be person to integrate state into Nigeria’s political grid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

