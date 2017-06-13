NFF hails Aiteo as 27 Coaches get paid

The Nigeria Football Federation has handed big kudos to its Official Optimum Partner, Aiteo Group, following the payment of the first batch of monies meant for the payment of salaries of Coaches of the National Teams in the N2.5billion, 5-Year partnership agreement with the foremost energy solution company.

(File photo)

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, who is also Chairman of the NFF Sponsorship, Marketing and Television Advisory Committee, told thenff.com on Tuesday that from the first tranche of payment received from the energy solution company, about N100million has been used to offset all outstanding salaries of 27 coaches in all, including a number that had been owed for services rendered during the tenure of previous administrations. The salaries of the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr, have also been settled up-to-date from the forex component of the transaction with Aiteo. All the payments were made direct to the accounts of the beneficiaries through NFF’s Financial Consultants (Financial Derivatives Company), appointed to manage the funds from the sponsors upon verification of the processes by NFF external auditors, PWC and payment instructions from the NFF secretariat.

“We are very happy to announce that we have been able to pay a total of 27 coaches all the monies they were being owed, including some who worked with previous NFF Boards in what we termed ‘legacy payments’.

“It is our joy that the coaches can finally smile to the bank. A labourer deserves his wages, and that is why the present NFF administration worked assiduously hard to ensure the realization of this partnership. The NFF is grateful to Aiteo Group for this breakthrough in making our coaches happy.”

Following the signing of the partnership agreement on 26th April 2017, the NFF put in place a small panel headed by the Chairman of Technical and Development Committee, Barr. Chris Green to scrutinize and harmonize the claims of the coaches and arrive at the actual amounts owed each person.

A total of 27 coaches turned up for the two –day exercise at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja, and the payments began immediately after.

“Th list cuts across all the National Teams: From the coaches of the Super Eagles to the coaches of the Beach Soccer National Team. Our joy is that each and every one of them who turned for the exercise is quite happy now,” Dikko affirmed.

Beneficiary coaches are: Salisu Yusuf, Alloy Agu, Fatai Amao, David Ngodigha, Ann Chiejine, Bala Mohammed, Kabiru Baleria, Emeka Amadi, Peter Dedevbo, Toyin Ayinla, Wemimo Oni, Auwal Bashir, Manu Garba, Bala Nikyu, Lateef Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade, Jolomi Atunne Alli, Ernest Salolomo, Queen Dolyn Akpan, Adamu Audu Ejo, Godwin Okon, Justin Madugu, Gidado Usman, Florence Omagbemi, Perpetua Nkwocha, Emmanuel Amuneke, Christopher Danjuma

The post NFF hails Aiteo as 27 Coaches get paid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

